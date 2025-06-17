Aliff counting on Malaysian fan support in potential world title showdown with Prajanchai: “I would be very happy”

Aliff Sor Dechapan would proudly bear the Malaysian flag for arguably the biggest fight of his promising career. The 21-year-old striking phenom is expected to be the next challenger for double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

After securing his fourth straight victory at ONE Fight Night 32 last June 6 against Elmehdi El Jamari, Aliff figured in a face-off with Prajanchai in what is expected to be a teaser of things to come.

While there's no date yet for this explosive match-up, Aliff has already promised to work harder than ever to dethrone the two-sport kingpin. Moreover, the Sor Dechapan star pupil admitted he'll also be seeking to make history for Malaysia by dethroning Prajanchai.

The Malaysian-Thai rising star told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"I would be very happy if this fight happens, and I think the Malaysian fans are behind me with plenty of love and support because I’d be the first Malaysian to get a title shot in ONE Championship."

Aliff's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially after bouncing back from two consecutive setbacks.

The resilient fighter certainly has the talent and drive to succeed at the highest levels, and we'll soon see how far he can go once that inevitable showdown with Prajanchai comes.

Aliff gives timeline of possible title clash with Prajanchai

Aliff knows Prajanchai is a step above anyone he's competed against so far. That said, the 21-year-old cannot afford to bring less than his A-game to have a chance to unseat the seemingly invincible double champion.

If he had his way, Aliff revealed he would love ample time to prepare against Prajanchai to come out with his best performance yet.

"I think maybe September because I really want to train really hard and I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him," he told Nick Atkin in the same interview.

Watch Aliff's interview in its entirety:

