  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Aliff counting on Malaysian fan support in potential world title showdown with Prajanchai: “I would be very happy”

Aliff counting on Malaysian fan support in potential world title showdown with Prajanchai: “I would be very happy”

By Ted Razon
Modified Jun 17, 2025 09:35 GMT
Aliff (L) and Prajanchai (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Aliff (L) and Prajanchai (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan would proudly bear the Malaysian flag for arguably the biggest fight of his promising career. The 21-year-old striking phenom is expected to be the next challenger for double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

After securing his fourth straight victory at ONE Fight Night 32 last June 6 against Elmehdi El Jamari, Aliff figured in a face-off with Prajanchai in what is expected to be a teaser of things to come.

While there's no date yet for this explosive match-up, Aliff has already promised to work harder than ever to dethrone the two-sport kingpin. Moreover, the Sor Dechapan star pupil admitted he'll also be seeking to make history for Malaysia by dethroning Prajanchai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Malaysian-Thai rising star told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I would be very happy if this fight happens, and I think the Malaysian fans are behind me with plenty of love and support because I’d be the first Malaysian to get a title shot in ONE Championship."
Ad

Aliff's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially after bouncing back from two consecutive setbacks.

The resilient fighter certainly has the talent and drive to succeed at the highest levels, and we'll soon see how far he can go once that inevitable showdown with Prajanchai comes.

Aliff gives timeline of possible title clash with Prajanchai

Aliff knows Prajanchai is a step above anyone he's competed against so far. That said, the 21-year-old cannot afford to bring less than his A-game to have a chance to unseat the seemingly invincible double champion.

Ad
Ad

If he had his way, Aliff revealed he would love ample time to prepare against Prajanchai to come out with his best performance yet.

"I think maybe September because I really want to train really hard and I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him," he told Nick Atkin in the same interview.
Ad

Watch Aliff's interview in its entirety:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications