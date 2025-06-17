Aliff says he needs at least "two months" to prepare for monstrous Prajanchai fight: “He’s had all the achievements”

Malaysian-Thai striking phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan knows he will have a tough day in the office when he goes toe-to-toe with ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Still, he knows a solid two-month fight camp will help him put on a career-defining performance against the divisional king.

The Sor Dechapan talent took his winning streak to four in a row inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 7. He put on a striking clinic to best Moroccan standout Elmehdi El Jamari by unanimous decision in their strawweight Muay Thai tussle.

Shortly after the victory, the Kelantanese warrior shared an intense faceoff with Prajanchai inside the ring—a fight that looks set to the latter's next world title defense in the organization.

Trending

On paper, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete has all the skill set advantages to wreak havoc against the Malaysian-Thai fighter. However, Aliff thinks that will be far from the case with adequate time to prepare for the first world title opportunity of his career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think maybe September because I really want to train really hard and I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him," the 21-year-old upstart told Nick Atkin during an appearance on his YouTube channel.

Above all, the rising 'Art of Eight Limbs' striker holds nothing but respect for Prajanchai, a name revered by many in the kickboxing and Muay Thai realm.

A veteran of over 400 professional bouts, the 30-year-old Prajanchai has torn through his last six fights inside the Circle, including a trio of highlight-reel wins against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, and Ellis Badr Barboza.

Aliff knows experience won't be on his side, and isn't afraid to give credit where it's due.

"He’s definitely a really really good fighter, you know. When he was at his peak [back in the day] getting all the achievements and everything, I don’t know where I was at that time. He’s had all the achievements and all, right?" the youngster said in the same interview.

Watch the full interview here:

That said, Aliff is game to meet one of the finest Muay Thai and kickboxing wizards today, and if he is given the required time to prep for this dream fight, fans could be in for an epic world title duel.

Aliff says he was below 100 percent in victorious outing vs Elmehdi

Despite being in impressive form inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for his 61st career win, Aliff revealed he wasn't able to show his complete package at ONE Fight Night 32.

The 21-year-old caught a cough just as he arrived at the athletes' hotel in Bangkok on Monday, five days out from his matchup. Fearing the worst, the Malaysian-Thai wizard had to restrategize his plan to hunt for a knockout in case his gas tank wasn't up to par.

"I was actually sick, and because of that, I played it safe and fought for points. If I weren’t sick, I wouldn’t have anything else on my mind but a knockout," he told Astro Arena in a separate exchange.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to fight fans in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.