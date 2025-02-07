Aliff says a statement win at ONE Fight Night 28 will prove he’s a legitimate title contender: “I’m ready”

Rising Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan is out to get a statement win in his scheduled fight this week to further underscore he belongs in the big league.

He conveyed this in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post ahead of his match at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Feb. 8 against Russian Shamil Adukhov in a catchweight (127.5 pounds) Muay Thai battle.

The 21-year-old Sor Dechapan Gym standout said:

"I feel like there’s no problem, I can face anyone. I don’t think fighting anyone in particular will get me closer to the belt, so I’m OK. It depends on ONE Championship, but I just want to put it out there that I’m ready."

Watch the interview below:

Aliff has had eight matches to date in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in April 2023, winning six, including his last two. His most recent win was over Brazilian Walter Goncalves in November by decision.

His opponent, Adukhov, 22, meanwhile, will be making his promotional debut after achieving success in the European martial arts scene.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aliff seeks win and a performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 28

Apart from a big win at ONE Fight Night 28, Aliff Sor Dechapan is also gunning for a $50,000 performance bonus.

Up against ONE newcomer Shamil Adukhov, the Bangkok-based fighter said he will come into his scheduled fight this weekend confident of coming up with a great performance to merit an incentive from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"Yes, I am confident, and I will get that bonus, for sure," he said in the same interview with the Bangkok Post.

If he does win a $50,000 performance bonus, it will be the second time he will do so after winning at ONE Fight Night 24 in August last year for his opening-round knockout win over Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari.

