“My goal right now is to get the belt” - Aliff Sor Dechapan doesn’t feel the need to rematch Ellis Badr Barboza

Aliff Sor Dechapan is focused on becoming a world champion instead of avenging previous losses. In July 2024, Aliff endured his lone ONE Championship Muay Thai loss, a split decision against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 23.

Since then, the Thai strawweight has bounced back with wins against Zakaria El Jamari (first-round knockout) and Walter Goncalves (unanimous decision), pushing his promotional Muay Thai record to 6-1.

During an interview with the Bangkok Post, Aliff Sor Dechapan had this to say about not being focused on avenging his defeat against Barboza.

“No, I don’t feel the need to have a rematch with Ellis Badr Barboza. My goal right now is to get the belt, so whoever wins between Prajanchai and Ellis, I’m ready to face them.”

On Friday, February 8, two-sport world champion Prajanchai will defend his strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event.

Barboza looks to secure the biggest win in his fighting career after a 2-0 start to his ONE Championship tenure. Meanwhile, Prajanchai is coming off a legendary run featuring wins against Sam-A, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella (kickboxing).

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, Kongthoranee is scheduled to battle former bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nong-O at flyweight.

Aliff Sor Dechapan will also compete at ONE Fight Night 28

Later this week, Aliff Sor Dechapan has an opportunity to make a statement on the same night as Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza.

Aliff's opponent for ONE Fight Night 28 was initially Thongpoon before the latter pulled out due to an illness.

As a result, Aliff is scheduled to face promotional debutant Shamil Adukhov, who holds a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 7-1.

With a win against Adukhov, Aliff would be a significant step closer to a strawweight Muay Thai title shot against Prajanchai or Barboza.

