  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Thai-Malaysian dynamo Aliff seeks bonus-winning KO of Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

Thai-Malaysian dynamo Aliff seeks bonus-winning KO of Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 07, 2025 01:01 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Thai-Malaysian sensation Aliff Sor Dechapan is gunning for a highlight-reel KO and a 50k bonus this Friday night when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Through seven appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Aliff has built himself an impressive 6-1 record in Muay Thai competition with four of his wins coming by way of knockout. He'll look to land another big finish at ONE Fight Night 28 when he squares off with Russian newcomer Shamil Adukhov.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post ahead of fight night, Aliff made it clear that he's coming for another big finish and a $50,000 payday inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yes, I am confident and I will get that bonus, for sure".
youtube-cover

With 59 career wins to his credit and a 67% finish rate on martial arts' biggest global stage, Aliff's confidence is not without merit. Still, the Sor Dechapan product is in for a very tough test against the former Russian and European K-1 WAKO champion.

Will Aliff spoil Shamil Adukhov's big debut at ONE Fight Night 28?

Born in Shamkhal, Dagestan, Shamil Adukhov began training in kickboxing at the age of six. Over the years, he's made a name for himself on the regional scene as a formidable practitioner in the art of eight limbs. He's also competed in MMA, making him a triple threat on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Both strategic and aggressive in his approach, Adukhov could immediately establish himself as a fighter to watch should he deny Aliff of his 60th career victory at ONE Fight Night 28.

Who comes out on top when two of Muay Thai's most promising strikers slug it out in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the U.S. and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी