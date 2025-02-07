Thai-Malaysian dynamo Aliff seeks bonus-winning KO of Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

Thai-Malaysian sensation Aliff Sor Dechapan is gunning for a highlight-reel KO and a 50k bonus this Friday night when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Through seven appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Aliff has built himself an impressive 6-1 record in Muay Thai competition with four of his wins coming by way of knockout. He'll look to land another big finish at ONE Fight Night 28 when he squares off with Russian newcomer Shamil Adukhov.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post ahead of fight night, Aliff made it clear that he's coming for another big finish and a $50,000 payday inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

"Yes, I am confident and I will get that bonus, for sure".

With 59 career wins to his credit and a 67% finish rate on martial arts' biggest global stage, Aliff's confidence is not without merit. Still, the Sor Dechapan product is in for a very tough test against the former Russian and European K-1 WAKO champion.

Will Aliff spoil Shamil Adukhov's big debut at ONE Fight Night 28?

Born in Shamkhal, Dagestan, Shamil Adukhov began training in kickboxing at the age of six. Over the years, he's made a name for himself on the regional scene as a formidable practitioner in the art of eight limbs. He's also competed in MMA, making him a triple threat on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Both strategic and aggressive in his approach, Adukhov could immediately establish himself as a fighter to watch should he deny Aliff of his 60th career victory at ONE Fight Night 28.

Who comes out on top when two of Muay Thai's most promising strikers slug it out in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the U.S. and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

