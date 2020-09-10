Alistair Overeem accuses Jairzinho Rozenstruik and demands a rematch

Last weekend, Alistair Overeem secured a huge win for himself when he pulled off an incredible fifth-round victory against Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 9.

In the aftermath of the win, The Demolition Man laid out a blueprint of his ideas moving forward in the UFC Heavyweight Division. While Alistair Overeem claimed that he's willing to "destroy' Derrick Lewis before Curtis Blaydes does, The Reem also hasn't forgotten about another heavyweight hard-hitter in Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Alistair Overeem wants Jairzinho Rozenstruik rematch

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Alistair Overeem has made it clear that he wants a rematch against Jairzinho Rozenstruik and is willing to settle the score with Bigi Boy.

During the conversation, The Reem stated that he felt Rozenstruik had stolen something from him and also accused the latter of sneaking away with a win. Alistair Overeem also made a bold claim, saying that he "schooled" Rozenstruik during their fight and the whole world, including Bigi Boy, knows about it.

Here is what Alistair Overeem had in say regarding a rematch against Jairzinho Rozenstruik:

"He stole something from me. He snuck away with the victory. I mean I schooled the man. He knows it, everybody knows it, the whole world knows it, but somehow he still has that W." Alistair Overeem has "a score to settle" with Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik met way back in December of 2019 in one of the best showdowns of the year. The two heavyweights battled each other through five rounds before Rozenstruik scored an incredible win over The Reem that left the latter with one of the worst post-fight looks in MMA history.

However, Overeem has enjoyed a dominant run in recent times inside the Octagon and is aiming to make his way to the top and earn himself yet another shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship. With a win in his next fight, possibly against Derrick Lewis or in a rematch against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem could very well earn his final shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship before eventually calling time on his career.