In the main event of tonight's UFC on ESPN 8 card, Walt Harris made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his win over Aleksei Oleinik in July of 2019.

Harris was initially expected to face Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 in the closing stages of 2019, however, the former had to pull-out of the fight due to search for his missing daughter Aniah Blanchard.

Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8

Heading into this fight, Overeem had already suffered a huge loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last Octagon outing after the latter had brutally knocked-out 'The Reem'. Almost in a similar fashion, Walt Harris came close to finishing-off the fight, as he caught Overeem with a flurry of punches but the latter somehow survived.

Overeem somehow survived but with a huge cut on his left eyebrow, as the blood finally started to pour in. But, Harris' aggression almost cost him the fight, as he slipped on his foot, and Overeem pretty much controlled the fight on the ground for the rest of round #1.

As the fight resumed in the second round, Overeem caught a tired Harris early on and dropped him once again on the ground. Ref Dan Miragliotta gave 'The Big Ticket' all the time in the world but he couldn't recover from the storm of punches that were being delivered by Overeem and eventually brought an end to the fight.

In his post-fight interview, Harris did admit that he will not be stepping away from the UFC nor the sport of MMA and will continue fighting, despite the tragic death of his daughter Aniah Blanchard. As for Overeem, the veteran heavyweight also has his eyes set on the UFC Heavyweight Title but not just yet.