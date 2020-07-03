Alistair Overeem ready to make one more run for the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Alistair Overeem is aiming for another shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Overeem was last victorious in the Octagon against Walt Harris.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem was successful in his last Octagon outing when he knocked-out Walt Harris in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8. On the back of an impressive win, Overeem has now claimed that he is aiming for "one more title run".

Alistair Overeem is arguably one of the greatest Heavyweight fighters of all time. Having secured victories over the likes of Brock Lesnar, Fabricio Werdum, and Mark Hunt, the hard-hitting Dutch fighter can proudly claim that he's enjoyed a prestigious career so far.

Taking to his official Twitter handle recently, Overeem noted that he has plans for one more run for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Below is what 'The Reem' posted on Twitter:

One more title run.. pic.twitter.com/aqaU29SLWi — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 1, 2020

Overeem is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion and made his UFC debut in 2011 when he finished-off Brock Lesnar in his first fight in the Octagon. Since then, 'The Reem' has had his ups and downs in the promotion and has previously unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Alistair Overeem, however, has suffered some major losses to the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, Francis Ngannou, who have all finished him off in the Octagon. The Dutch Heavyweight also lost to Stipe Miocic in a UFC Heavyweight Title clash but it looks like Overeem is now ready to make one more run for the title.

Could Alistair Overeem challenge once again for the UFC Heavyweight Championship?

As of now, nothing has been confirmed regarding Alistair Overeem receiving a potential title shot. However, the UFC Heavyweight Title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 252, as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for their historic trilogy fight.

UFC Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou seems to be the next one in line for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, regardless of whoever the champion is after UFC 252. Overeem, on the other hand, probably would have to go through a few more fights before getting his shot at the title.