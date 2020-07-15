Alistair Overeem reportedly set for UFC return on September 5 event

According to an initial report from ESPN, the UFC is reportedly eyeing a potential Heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai for the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for September 5. The bout is expected to serve as the headliner for the September based UFC show.

UFC is currently busy running their shows at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. And on the back of highly-successful UFC 251 pay-per-view, the promotion is now looking forward to UFC Fight Island 2 featuring Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in the main event of the card.

The rest of the Fight Island events will feature a few more exciting fights, including Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez II, in a fight that will be contested for the UFC Flyweight Championship. Whereas, the final Fight Island main event will be contested between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till in a Middleweight clash.

Alistair Overeem is on the back of a huge win against Walt Harris from his last main event bout on May 16th in Jacksonville, Florida, and has won three of his last four fights. 'The Reem' currently sits at the #10 spot in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

Augusto Sakai, on the other hand, is currently on an impressive run having won six straight fights, with four of them being in the UFC. He is on the back of a win against Blagoy Ivanov from Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns on May 30th.

Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai on the cards for 5th September?

Alistair Overeem has cemented his place as one of the biggest veterans in the fight game and he has also previously challenged for the UFC Heavyweight Title. 'The Reem', however, will aim for another title shot before he eventually hangs up his gloves. Overeem will undoubtedly be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame but as of now, his focus remains on the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Augusto Sakai, meanwhile, is a rising star in the UFC Heavyweight Division and will look to cement his place as one of the scariest men in the stacked UFC Heavyweight Division. A win over someone like Alistair Overeem would put Sakai in contention of a potential title shot.