Alistair Overeem set for huge UFC heavyweight fight with Alexander Volkov in February

Alistair Overeem is currently on course for one final run at the UFC heavyweight championship and the next obstacle in this journey for title glory will be a clash against fellow ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

With both fighters coming off the back of impressive wins inside the Octagon, Overeem and Volkov are set to headline the UFC Fight Night on February 6 event. The news was initially broken by ESPN's Brett Okamoto after confirmation from UFC President Dana White.

Taking to Twitter to spread the hot news, Okamoto announced the fight in a tweet that read: 'Alistair Overeem's "one final run" at a UFC belt will meet Alexander Volkov next. Overeem vs. Volkov to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 6, per Dana White.'

Alistair Overeem's (@Alistairovereem) "one final run" at a UFC belt will meet Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) next. Overeem vs. Volkov to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 6, per Dana White (@danawhite). https://t.co/bKSRQCAGOn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 12, 2020

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexader Volkov set to headline UFC Fight Night card in February

While speaking to ESPN recently, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Alistair Overeem will be returning to the Octagon against Alexander Volkov in a fight that will be contested between the No. 5 and No. 6 ranked heavyweights, respectively.

One final run pic.twitter.com/4aBjZPlS8S — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 9, 2020

Despite entering his 40s, Overeem is still going strong inside the Octagon and he has acknowledged the fact that this will be his final run for a title in the promotion. On the back of two back-to-back wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris, 'The Demolition Man' will fancy his chances for a third straight win against the highly-talented Volkov. The 32-year-old Russian recently fought at UFC 254 when he put away Walt Harris via a second-round TKO. It meant that Volkov was back on winning terms after a loss to Curtis Blaydes. He will look to build on his impressive resume by possibly finishing Overeem and adding him to a list that already includes Stefan Struve, Fabricio Werdum, and Greg Hardy.

The fight between Overeem and Volkov was initially set to take place in April 2019 but 'Drago' eventually was forced to pull out of the fight. Fast-forward to December 2020 and the UFC has finally re-booked the fight for February 2021. The fight is yet to be officially announced on UFC's social media handles but it is more or less a set fight at this stage with Dana White confirming the news earlier on.