Aljamain Sterling asks Petr Yan to unblock him on Instagram to "talk some s**t" and build up their rematch

Aljamain Sterling, the current UFC bantamweight champion, recently congratulated Petr Yan for his spectacular win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' also asked Yan to unblock him over Instagram.

Talking about Yan, Sterling said:

"Petr congrats to you. Umm...unblock me on Instagram so I could talk some s**t and tag you and stuff again you know. That was fun. I kind of missed that. I would like to do it again you know."

'Funk Master' further mentioned that he would like to build the fight up and get under Yan's skin, also bringing up the Russian fighter's manager.

Sterling said:

"Let's build a fight. I want to get under your skin and you know I might not get under your skin because you seem to be more like me in terms of letting it kind of just roll off your back but I'm gonna try anyway. So, Danny Rubenstein if you are listening and tell your guy to or should I say Danny Rubenstein take his account and unblock me so we can let the fun begin."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's recent video here:

Will Aljamain Sterling defend his title against Petr Yan?

Aljamain Sterling pulled out of a rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 267 due to a lingering neck injury.

Sterling won the championship against 'No Mercy' after a disqualification due to an illegal knee from Yan in the fourth round at UFC 259 in March.

So far, 'Funk Master' has won his last six fights, including a first-round submission victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250, a second-round submission victory over Cody Stamann at UFC 228, and decision victories over Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, and Brett Johns.

After 'No Mercy' claimed the interim bantamweight belt, there were questions being raised about what was next in line for the Russian. If Aljamain Sterling took too long to recover from his neck surgery, a fight between Yan and ex-champ T.J. Dillashaw was being speculated upon. However, UFC president Dana White confirmed that a 'Sterling vs Yan' title fight will definitely take place.

Watch Dana White's UFC 267: Post-Fight Reaction

Edited by Genci Papraniku