"All them pills up your bum and you still couldn’t even beat King Cruz" - Aljamain Sterling asks T.J. Dillashaw how it feels to have his accomplishments tarnished by PED usage

Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to ask T.J. Dillashaw a question about his accomplishments being tarnished by him testing positive for PED's. ‘Funk Master’ went as far as to claim that Dillashaw hasn’t won a single UFC fight without the help of such substances.

“.@TJDillashaw How does it feel to know you haven’t won a @UFC fight without cheating? What does that feel like? I have no idea. I mean you gotta feel pretty pathetic when you sit and think about it, no?”

Check out the tweet below:

After just sixteen minutes, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion took another jab at the former title holder and reminded him of how he lost the title to Dominick Cruz at UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs. Cruz back in 2016. He even asked Dillashaw why he cheated if he couldn’t secure the victory:

“. I Mean when you wake up in the morning do you truly feel like you accomplished anything? @TJDillashaw. All them pills up your bum and you still couldn’t even beat King Cruz. I watched it live. Pitiful. Like what’s the point of cheating if you can’t even win? *Big Sighhh*”

T.J. Dillashaw is a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion. However, his accomplishments were questioned by the MMA community after failing a drug test. This led to him being stripped of the title and to a two-year suspension from USADA back in 2019.

Dillashaw failed a test prior to his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw on January 19 2019. A trace of EPO (recombinant human erythropoietin) was found in his pre-fight sample. USADA decided to review his previous testing history and found a trace of EPO in his sample taken on December 28, 2018 as well.

'Lieutenant Dan' made his return almost a year ago, defeating Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 32 main event.

The former titleholder is potentially on a collision course with Sterling, as it is rumored that he will challenge ‘Funk Master’ for the belt at UFC 279 in September.

Aljamain Sterling on rumored title fight with T.J. Dillashaw

It looks like the rumors are true as Aljamain Sterling posted a video on YouTube announcing that he is yet to sign a contract for a title fight against Dillashaw. The 32-year-old argued that he has been offered the same amount of money as his last fight against Petr Yan, something which he is hoping to change.

Aljamain Sterling said:

“There’s no fight until there’s ink on paper, and as of right now, my contract is exactly the same.”

Sterling went on to emphasize how he feels about being a company man, who helped the promotion develop a storyline to generate interest after his disqualification title win against Yan at UFC 259.

Aljamain Sterling also elaborated on how there’s a rule that fighters usually receive a rise in pay with every next fight, or, as he called it, a “pay bump.”

'Funk Master' then ended his monologue by stating that he’s training for a fight and hopes to get the right deal. the 32-year-old emphasized his contribution to the UFC for promoting each and every bout of his, something not every fighter cares to do.

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss his next fight below:

