Aljamain Sterling believes Sean O'Malley is "a little weak" for bantamweight, says he'll "get a submission win with a standing bodylock"

According to Aljamain Sterling, he thinks that Sean O’Malley lacks the strength to compete in the bantamweight division due to his body physique. ‘Funk Master’ believes that he could break ‘Sugar’s’ ribs with a standing bodylock.

During his recipient appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the current UFC bantamweight champion talked about Sean O’Malley. Joe Rogan and his guest discussed the current division status, with Rogan asking at one point about O’Malley getting a title shot.

Sterling praised O’Malley for his analytical skills but stated that he would beat 'Sugar' with a standing bodylock. He went on to say that no one can be so large and strong at the same time as everyone lacks something or the other. In this case, the champion was referring to O'Malley's strength.

Sterling said:

“I feel like If I grab that guy and put a bodylock on that guy I’d probably break his ribs and get a submission win with a standing bodylock.”

Watch 'Funk Master' talk about Sean O’Malley’s physique in the video below:

He also pointed out that O’Malley’s strengths are his footwork and his faints.

Aljamain Sterling has plenty of candidates to challenge him for his bantamweight title. There are rumors stating that Jose Aldo could get a title shot next, but the champion would rather take on T.J. Dillashaw, who is a former bantamweight titleholder.

Aljamain Sterling wants to fight someone that “moves the needle”

The reigning champion defeated Petr Yan back in March at UFC 273 and so the question is who will he face next? During his appearance at The Joe Rogan Experience, Sterling discussed a few options for his future opponent. His main focus is to fight someone that “moves the needle”

Sterling said:

“I think they know who’s the money fight and who moves the needle. I don’t know if it’s Aldo who moves the needle. I know T.J. definitely moves the needle, you can ask USADA.

The current champion added that he’s targeting a fight in September in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also stated that he will be informed about his potential next opponent “either today or tomorrow” and he will release the information during his podcast.

Watch Aljamain Sterling talk about Dillashaw moving the needle in the video below:

