Aljamain Sterling can redeem himself from past "unfortunate situations" with win over Henry Cejudo: Dana White

Aljamain Sterling will be able to earn his due credentials with a potential win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 according to Dana White.

Despite being the UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling is often doubted and is not given the respect that a champion should get by the MMA world. The reason for the same stems back to UFC 259 when 'Funk Master' won the UFC bantamweight championship via disqualification against Petr Yan.

While Aljamain Sterling went on to defeat Petr Yan in their UFC 273 matchup and then defend the title once again against T.J. Dillashaw, 'Funkmaster' doesn't seem to be getting the respect he deserves as of now.

However, a potential win over Henry Cejudo will help Sterling solidify his legacy and earn his due respect. Speaking about the same during an interview with The Schmo, the UFC president Dana White said:

"Here's the thing for Aljamain. Aljamain has had some unfortunate situations in his run but like we were talking today, I mean the guy has most wins, the most consecutive, whatever it is. I think that a win over Henry Cejudo will give this kid the credentials he needs now. This will solidify him and anybody who has any doubts about him in the past and some of things that have happened, that Cejudo pointed out, beating Henry will squash that."

Catch Dana White's comments below (1:56):

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling claims he can knock out Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling will be looking to make history by becoming the first fighter in the bantamweight division to make three consecutive title defenses when he takes on Henry Cejudo this weekend at UFC 288.

Speaking about his fight against 'Triple C' during a media day, 'Funk Master' claimed that he can land his first career stand-up KO at UFC 288. He said:

"I hope he stays on the outside. I'm going to pick his a** apart. I really do think so. I think this might be my first stand-up KO. I would like to get the takedown and then to TKO him on the ground, but I think if he tries to strike with me on the outside, I get to pick him apart and really display my striking once again like I did against Pedro Munhoz, like I did against Jimmie Rivera, and these are all high-level strikers.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

