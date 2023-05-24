Aljamain Sterling clarifies after fan calls him out for allegedly considering Sean O'Malley an "easy win"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself caught in the crossfire of a misunderstanding recently, after a fan accused him of considering Sean O'Malley an "easy win."

It all started when UFC President Dana White criticized Sterling for seemingly hindering his own progress by suggesting he might require additional time to heal before his highly-anticipated headliner against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 on August 19.

Taking to his Twitter account, 'Funkmaster' responded to the situation, expressing his displeasure at White's comments and the lack of communication regarding his injuries. He wrote:

"I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again. Cheers 🥂"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's tweet below:

Responding to the tweet, a fan confronted Sterling, questioning his complaints about the match if he truly believed that Sean O'Malley would be an easy victory.

Sterling promptly responded, refuting the fan's claims. He stated,

"I never once called Sean an easy win. Dumb take. He’s probably one of the most dangerous opponents for me to ever fight."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's clarificatory tweet below:

As the UFC 292 main event approaches, fight fans are eagerly anticipating the epic showdown between these two bantamweights. Aljamain Sterling enters the octagon with a well-deserved air of triumph, having recently secured a hard-fought split-decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sean O'Malley's last appearance in the octagon resulted in a controversial split decision win against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 last year.

Aljamain Sterling responds to O'Malley's remarks about his status for their upcoming clash

Sean O'Malley had suggested that Aljamain Sterling should take two months off before training intensely for the remaining two months leading up to their fight.

Sterling wasted no time in setting the record straight, calling out O'Malley's flawed understanding of the situation. He stated:

"It's not science you fricken numb-nut moron. It's called math, mathematics. You probably forgot cause you might've dropped out of high school or maybe you smoked all your brains away and you completely just forgot the difference between science and mathematics, you know when you're dealing with numbers."

O'Malley has been absent from the UFC scene since last October. Seizing the opportunity to take a jab at O'Malley's record and level of competition, the bantamweight king sarcastically commented:

"That's impressive, bro... I wanna be just like you when I grow up. High all the time, talk like this, and beat all these guys in the top-5 that are still currently in the UFC. Dude, you're such a fricken bada**, dude, you're so fricken awesome. Isn't Sean awesome?"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's response in the video below:

