You can clearly see through that nonsense he said - Aljamain Sterling clarifies his stance on Michael Chandler's UFC fighter pay take 

Aljamain Sterling doesn't agree with Michael Chandler's take on the fighter pay situation in the UFC. According to Chandler, people only claim that fighters should be paid more because the UFC makes a lot of money by hosting events.

He explained that not too long ago, the promotion wasn't as popular, but even then, fighters were getting paid a decent amount. 'Iron' defended his current employers. He pointed out that the promotion, including president Dana White, has put in years of hard work and survived countless "sleepless nights" to turn the UFC into a massive success.

Reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling disagrees with the notion. He claimed that Chandler can defend the promotion because he comes from a successful background by virtue of having been a world champion at Bellator in the past. 'Funk Master' feels that the UFC lightweight contender doesn't understand the "situation of the other fighters."

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sterling said:

"The average fighter comes up, they’re not a wrestler, they’re not a national champion, they didn’t become a Bellator champion, they don’t have all those credentials and accolades, they don’t come from money. I’m not saying Michael Chandler comes from money, I don’t know anything about his backstory, but he doesn’t understand the situation of the other fighters."

Watch Sterling react to Chandler's comments below:

Sterling also took to social media to reiterate his feelings about Chandler's comments on fighter pay:

"I like Chandler. I just think you can clearly see thru that nonsense he said. I love the UFC, but if we’re being honest here, we should all be getting paid more. Based on the current state of pay, I’m happy I make what I make, and I’m not a bonehead to go blow it all."

Aljamain Sterling reveals how much he made for title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 273

Despite being the bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling made $400,000 for his recent title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 273. However, Sterling also revealed that both he and Yan got pay-per-view points besides the $400K. However, he explained that the amount will be cut down by approximately 30-35% for taxes.

Sterling said he'll add the sum to his savings and intends to use it in the future when the money is needed.

Having proved himself to be the undisputed champion by beating Yan via split-decision at UFC 273, Sterling will now look forward to his next title defense. Although the next challenger to his throne is yet to be confirmed, the likes of T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo are in the mix.

