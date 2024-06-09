Aljamain Sterling condemns Sean O'Malley for taking "handicapped" fight after behind-the-scenes reveal: "It rubs me the wrong way"

A video featuring former champion Aljamain Sterling and the UFC top brass is doing the rounds on the internet. A new documentary named 'Fight Inc: Inside the UFC' by Roku has been creating a lot of buzz in the MMA world. Snippets from the documentary series have been going viral on social media.

One such clip surfaced online where Sterling is seen having a chat with Hunter Campbell. In the clip, the two individuals are seen discussing the possibility of the 34-year-old fighting Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

From the video, it appears that 'Funk Master' was not completely on board the idea of fighting O'Malley for the title in August 2023.

Sterling took notice of the video online and responded to it on X. He labeled his encounter against 'Sugar' a "handicapped" bout and claimed that under the ideal conditions, he would come out victorious.

Sterling added that he was excited to see O'Malley possibly fight Merab Dvalishvili for his next title defence:

"O'Malley is very talented but it rubs me the wrong way when he knows he had a handicapped fight. It comes off salty, but it's the damn truth. He was better THAT NIGHT, but given the right time, I don't think it's close. Excited to see him finally fight Merab."

Sterling and O'Malley locked horns in the main event of UFC 292. The fight was a short-lived affair as the 29-year-old scored a TKO victory in the opening minute of the second round.

After the loss, Sterling moved up to featherweight and competed against Calvin Kattar at the historic UFC 300 fight card on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Funk Master' used his grappling prowess to outclass his opponent for the majority of the fight. The bout lasted all 15 minutes and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Sterling.