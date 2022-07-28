"We don’t all get to look like superstars like Sean O'Malley" - Aljamain Sterling chimes in after fan calls 'Funk Master' "one of the least finisher fighters"

Aljamain Sterling insisted not everybody can go the Sean O'Malley route, fighting unranked fighters deep into their UFC careers. He was replying to a heckling fan who called him "one of the least finisher fighters" in the division.

'Funk Master' is a 16-fight UFC veteran but has only ever scored five finishes inside the octagon, leading some to discredit the 32-year-old's work in the sport.

In response to an MMA fan over social media, Aljamain Sterling quickly shut down the thought of him not being a "finisher." He highlighted that he's been matched up against top 15 ranked opponents for over six years in the promotion.

"Ignored Fun Fact: I literally been fighting guys in the Top 10-15 since my 3rd UFC fight. If I fought “cans”, what would my finish rate look like? Let’s be real here. And even some of the Top 5 and Top 10, I finished. We don’t all get to look like superstars like [Sean] O’Malley"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

I literally been fighting guys in the Top 10-15 since my 3rd UFC fight. If I fought “cans”, what would my finish rate look like? Let’s be real here. And even some of the Top 5 and Top 10, I finished. We don’t all get to look like superstars like O’Malley Lord Inosuke the imortal god of montains @MeialuaIno22 @ARomeroXVII @BrisFrog @funkmasterMMA Only bad comprehension here is yours of the sport. Cory and tj are on the same level, stand up wise. Grappling wise not even close. And sure aljo can submit anyone. But he is by far one of the least finisher fighters TJ fought. @ARomeroXVII @BrisFrog @funkmasterMMA Only bad comprehension here is yours of the sport. Cory and tj are on the same level, stand up wise. Grappling wise not even close. And sure aljo can submit anyone. But he is by far one of the least finisher fighters TJ fought. Ignored Fun Fact:I literally been fighting guys in the Top 10-15 since my 3rd UFC fight. If I fought “cans”, what would my finish rate look like? Let’s be real here. And even some of the Top 5 and Top 10, I finished. We don’t all get to look like superstars like O’Malley twitter.com/meialuaino22/s… Ignored Fun Fact:I literally been fighting guys in the Top 10-15 since my 3rd UFC fight. If I fought “cans”, what would my finish rate look like? Let’s be real here. And even some of the Top 5 and Top 10, I finished. We don’t all get to look like superstars like O’Malley twitter.com/meialuaino22/s…

Sean O'Malley has seemingly caught the attention of the bantamweight champion and the two have been taking subtle digs at one another in interviews over recent times.

Aljamain Sterling is currently preparing to make his second official defense of his 135lbs title when he faces T.J. Dillashaw in the co-headliner at UFC 280 later this year.

How far away is Sean O'Malley from a UFC title shot?

Sean O'Malley has been slowly making a name for himself in the bantamweight division, and it looks like he could potentially be within one win of his first shot at UFC gold.

Last time out, things didn't go as planned for 'Sugar' as his huge fight against the dangerous Pedro Munhoz was cut short due to an accidental eye poke. Despite this, the rising star finds himself in the biggest fight of his career thus far.

O'Malley will stand across the octagon from former bantamweight champion Petr Yan when the two collide at UFC 280 on October 22. While many believe the Russian to be too much for him, the 27-year-old will undoubtedly attempt to use his range and unorthodox striking to keep the fight at a distance that suits his style.

If all goes to plan for 'The Sugar Show' during his tough test in Abu Dhabi, he could find himself being matched up with either Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw in a bantamweight title clash early next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far