"I don't respect dirty cheats" - Aljamain Sterling dismisses possibility of being respectful in T.J. Dillashaw fight build-up

Aljamain Sterling recently dismissed suggestions that the build-up to his fight against T.J. Dillashaw should be a respectful affair.

'Funkmaster' termed Dillashaw a cheater after a fan on Twitter claimed that Sterling should be respectful towards the former champion, hailing both of them are two of the greatest bantamweights ever. The fan put the former two-time champion, Dillashaw, as his greatest 135-pounder ever and opined that the current champion should show due respect to Dillashaw ahead of their fight. However, the current champion didn't entertain those recommendations and replied:

"F*ck him. I don’t respect dirty cheats in my weight class. Acts like he’s been beating guys on just skill. Nah bruh, you a cheater and been a cheater. Funk him frfr."

Sterling's claim of Dillashaw being a cheater stems from the 36-year-old having tested positive for EPO. As a consequence, he was stripped of his title and suspended for two-and-a-half years.

However, Dillashaw has since made a triumphant return, earning a razor-close decision against Cory Sandhagen last year. He never lost the bantamweight title in a fight. Hence, the 36-year-old believes he deserves a shot at reclaiming the title, especially after getting past a top contender like 'Sandman'.

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw: What's at stake?

Aljamain Sterling is coming off a second win against Petr Yan at UFC 273. His next title defense is reportedly set for UFC 279 against T.J. Dillashaw.

Sterling won the belt at UFC 259 in a controversial manner as Yan was disqualified after landing an illegal shot during the contest. 'Funkmaster' received some harsh criticism from fans as many suggested he was acting in the aftermath of the illegal knee. However, he silenced the haters by earning a decision win in his rematch with Yan at UFC 273. The 32-year-old showcased his superior grappling skills and proved his mettle with the win.

If T.J. Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling put pen to paper and agree to the fight, fans might witness an incredible clash at UFC 279. With another win, Sterling can cement his legacy as one of the best ever in the division's history. However, it won't be easy.

Dillashaw is a complete fighter. He has managed to find a balance between his striking and grappling games and is rarely outclassed in a fight, no matter where it takes place. That said, perhaps his best bet to win against 'Funkmaster' is to keep the fight on the feet, given the champion's grappling prowess. Dillashaw will look to regain the throne he was forced to vacate and lay all doubts to rest.

