"It's not like Sandhagen came in and got cracked" - Aljamain Sterling explains why Cory Sandhagen's movement made Song Yadong's strikes look deceptively impactful

Aljamain Sterling believes Song Yadong's strikes were not as impactful against Cory Sandhagen as they appeared during the fight.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' reviewed the UFC Vegas 60 main event. According to Sterling, Sandhagen landed cleaner shots in the fight.

"I thought Cory had more volume. I thought his shots were cleaner. And there were maybe like, two shots that I felt like, kind of stunned Sandhagen, but it's not like he got rocked where he was like, 'Oh, wobbly legs.' ... It's not like Sandhaegn came in and got cracked as he planted his feet to step into a body shot... that wasn't it... I'm not trying to discredit Song, but I think his timing was very good in terms of catching Sandhagen in the transition and as he was moving but I don't think any of those shots stung him to the point where like, that was the most impactful strike."

Watch the video below:

Sandhagen and Song fought in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 this past weekend. The bout was a highly competitive affair that ended on an anti-climactic note. After the fourth round of the fight, the medical official stopped the fight due a gruesome cut on the Chinese bantamweight's face.

As a result, 'The Sandman' was declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Cory Sandhagen gives his prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs T.J. Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his title against T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 next month. After his victory over Song, Cory Sandhagen weighed in on the championship matchup in a backstage interview with Full Send.

'The Sandman' claimed that Dillashaw lacks the power in his strikes needed to neutralize Sterling's gameplan. With that said, Sandhagen predicted that 'Funk Master' will edge out a victory.

"I think it's gonna be a good fight. I think T.J. doesn't pack enough power in order to stop Aljamain from doing what he's gonna do. I think Aljamain is just gonna be the bigger, physical guy and I think that Aljamain will squeak it out."

Watch the full interview below:

Cory Sandhagen has competed against both Sterling and Dillashaw. The 30-year-old lost to the current bantamweight champion via first-round submission. A year later, 'The Sandman' collided with Dillashaw in what was a razor-close affair that saw Sandhagen end up on the losing side of a split decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far