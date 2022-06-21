"That's not normal" - Aljamain Sterling explains how grueling multiple championship fights in a single year can be for fighters like Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

Aljamain Sterling recently explained how being in multiple championship fights in a year can be a grueling experience for the fighters.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC Bantamweight Champion discussed Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming title bout against Max Holloway. 'Funk Master' commended the featherweight champion for staying active and defending his title for a third time in 12 months.

Here's what Sterling said:

"If Volkanovski wins, for him to do three title fights in a year, that's insane! That's pretty f***ing beast."

When the co-host mentioned Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman's three title defenses in 2021, Sterling added:

"Yeah, that's not normal. We're talking 75 minutes of fighting, that's a lot. You talk training camps for that, so you do training camps... most guys want even longer for training camps. They want 10 or 12 weeks for a 25-minute fight."

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' made three successful title defenses last year against three of the biggest names in the division. Usman scored a TKO against Gilbert Burns in February 2021 before knocking out Jorge Masvidal in April. He then edged out a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington in November.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line for the third time in 12 months. He will face Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 276 on July 2. The Australian earned a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega last September. He then scored a technical knockout over Chan Sung Jung in April this year.

Aljamain Sterling targets late 2022 return

Aljamain Sterling captured the 135-pound title with a disqualification win over Petr Yan in March 2021. Following the win, ‘Funk Master’ was criticized by many in the community for overselling Yan's illegal knee and was labeled a "paper champ." However, he solidified his status as the undisputed bantamweight champion after gutting out a split decision win over his Russian rival in a rematch last April.

'Funk Master' will now look to further cement his legacy in the stacked division. Speaking in the video above, Aljamain Sterling revealed that he plans to make his comeback later this year between September and December. Here's what the 135 lbs champion said:

"I'm taking my time, making the adjustments necessary so I'm slowly building my body back into that machine so I could get ready to go out there and compete again some point later this year. Whether that's gonna be September, possibly November, may even December."

According to online reports, UFC is targeting a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 279 on September 10. However, the fight is yet to be made official.

