Aljamain Sterling explains real estate agency license after fan outrage over UFC pay

Aljamain Sterling recently shed light on his real estate venture in response to fan frustration regarding UFC pay disparities.

Sterling, hailed as one of the elite bantamweights in UFC history with three successful title defenses under his belt, isn't one to rest on his laurels outside the octagon. When the 'Funk Master' isn't immersed in training or combat, he explores various avenues to keep himself occupied.

During a recent impromptu Q&A session on X with his followers, the former 135-pound champion addressed rumors about his involvement in real estate. To everyone's surprise, Sterling disclosed that he's been a licensed realtor since 2017.

He's ventured into the industry alongside his longtime teammate, Al Iaquinta, partnering with the lightweight contender's brokerage firm in Long Island, New York.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Amid the ongoing discourse about the issue of fighter pay within the UFC, Sterling's revelation didn't escape criticism from certain fans. One supporter reacted to the post, attributing Sterling's additional ventures to the inadequate compensation fighters receive from the MMA promotion.

In response, the 34-year-old native of New York clarified his decision to diversify his income streams. He elucidated why he opts for multiple revenue streams, both during and potentially after his fighting career to secure his financial future.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Expand Tweet

'Funk Master' is preparing for his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, scheduled for April 13. Sterling opted to move up in weight class following his title loss to reigning champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 last August.

He also cited the challenges he faced in meeting the 135-pound weight limit as factors influencing his decision.

Aljamain Sterling opens up on preparation for UFC 300 showdown

Aljamain Sterling eagerly anticipates his venture into the featherweight division against Calvin Kattar. To meet the bantamweight requirements, 'Funk Master' adhered rigorously to a disciplined diet and shed muscle mass.

Now, freed from the constraints of cutting down to 135 pounds, Sterling is confident that he'll deliver an even stronger performance in the higher division. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling explored his preparations for his upcoming fight:

"I've just been trying to get faster, trying to get stronger, more explosive. I'm not necessarily trying to put on size because I've already got the size comparison to all these other featherweights already. I didn't realize I was relatively the same size as all these other guys, and I'm a lot leaner. Some of them carry a little bit more weight, so they look bigger, but for the most part, we're walking around about about the same amount of weight."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (2:00):