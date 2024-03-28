"Unfortunate to see an ex champ needs to do that” - Fans have mixed reactions after learning Aljamain Sterling is working as real estate agent

Aljamain Sterling has taken fans by surprise after it was uncovered that the former bantamweight champion also operates as a real estate agent.

'Funk Master' works for Iaquinta Real Estate, a company owned by former UFC lightweight title challenger Al Iaquinta. It isn't clear how long Sterling has been working in the property industry, or whether he still actively serves as a real estate agent. But according to iaquintarealestate.com, the 34-year-old is still part of the team.

With the conversation surrounding fighter pay in the UFC still ongoing, the revelation that a former champion of the promotion may still work as a real estate agent did not sit well with some fans.

However, Sterling may also be seeking greater financial freedom than most and could be working other jobs not out of necessity, but on his own accord.

One fan in particular, @highgroundvader, shared their frustration with 'Funk Master' working another job, and wrote this on X:

"Good for Aljo for venturing out fo make money for himself but it's kind of unfortunate to see that a ex champ needs to do that. Seems like it's Iaquinta's company. Say what you will about him but he has 3 title defenses against very good opponents."

See the fan reactions to Aljamain Sterling's other job below:

Aljamain Sterling shares tongue-in-cheek response to Sean O'Malley's "preferred" return

Aljamain Sterling was defeated by Sean O'Malley via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 292 last year.

'Sugar' snapped Sterling's nine-fight winning streak in the process and, following the bout, 'Funk Master' disclosed that he would be moving up to featherweight, ruling out the chance for a rematch.

Ahead of the fight, the then-champion made his feelings clear about not wanting to fight O'Malley at UFC 292. Having defeated Henry Cejudo in a five-round war at UFC 288, the 34-year-old was frustrated with having less tha four months in between the two title fights.

Following O'Malley's recent title defense over Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on March 9, his coach stated that he would ideally want 'Sugar' to return in September or October.

The former champion shared a cheeky response to the news, writing on X:

"Yes, I agree. Champs need time to heal so they can be physically and mentally ready at their best."

