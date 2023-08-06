Aljamain Sterling fires tongue-in-cheek retort to Cory Sandhagen's call-out, slams Rob Font bout - "This fight was sh*t"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has reacted to Cory Sandhagen's call-out following his victory over Rob Font.

The No.4 ranked bantamweight contender was in action last night at UFC Nashville against Rob Font. Sandhagen put on an impressive display of wrestling and was seemingly in control throughout the five-round bout. As a result, he won the fight via a unanimous decision. However, his performance has failed to impress a lot of MMA fans and fighters, who claimed that the fight lacked action, including UFC Aljamain Sterling.

Interestingly, Cory Sandhagen called out for a title shot following his victory over Rob Font. While expressing his desire of wanting to face the winner of the upcoming UFC bantamweight championship matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, Sandhagen said:

"Sterling or O'Malley, I'll see you guys in Boston, I got next."

Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to react to the call out and the fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font in a series of tweets. Take a look at them below:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA #UFCNashville Rob Font accepting to lay on his back for too long. Catch your breath then move. Sandhagen showing brilliance on his TD timing and top control. Welcome to the Dark Side, Cory!

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Don’t anyone ever tell me or Merab that we’re boring and don’t do anything with takedowns. The audacity lol #UFCNashville

Aljamain Sterling gives his prediction for his upcoming fight against Sean O'Malley

Sterling will return to the octagon later this month at UFC 292 to lock horns against Sean O'Malley. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how O'Malley's striking ability can prove to be a problem for 'Funk Master'.

However, Sterling doesn't quite agree with the sentiment and believes he will be able to get the job done in the very first round. While talking about the same during an interview Ariel Helwani, the UFC bantamweight champion had this to say:

"We've seen him one time on his back and he was like a fish out on land. 'Chito' smashed him and sent him home. I think 'Chito' might have hit him one time, and his eyes rolled back in his head. That's not a good sign."

Sterling added:

"He's got a tiny head. He's tall, and he talks about my weight but he's skinny, he's a twig. He got hit one time and he was out, so it lets me have a little bit more confidence. I don't think you can develop a chin over time. I hit him squarely, take him down, that's fight is as good as over, probably in one."

Check out Sterling's comments below: