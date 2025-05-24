Aljamain Sterling gets 100% real about Movsar Evloev reportedly getting "robbed" of title shot: "Business/marketing over merit"

Aljamain Sterling recently weighed in on Yair Rodriguez seemingly getting a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski for the belt.

'The Great' successfully defeated Diego Lopes at UFC 315 to become the two-time featherweight champion. Rodriguez also fought on the card, defeating UFC debutant Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision.

Fans believe the No.4-ranked Movsar Evloev to be a worthy contender for the title shot. While fans expected Rodriguez to fight Lopes, it seems like the former is getting a chance for the belt.

Although the UFC is yet to confirm the aforementioned, fans and fighters have started to share their reactions. 'Funk Master' was asked to offer his perspective regarding the matter. He responded:

"Business/marketing over merit. All of us fighters know how the new age of MMA in the UFC is played. So we have to consciously make a decision on the way that we fight, and the way we market ourselves. Movsar should’ve been next 1-2 title fights ago IMHO [In my humble opinion]."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Lerone Murphy gets honest about Yair Rodriguez getting a title shot over Movsar Evloev

Rising UFC prospect Lerone Murphy recently shared his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez getting a title shot over Movsar Evloev. Speaking to Submission Radio, the Englishman expressed his disappointment in the rumored fight, stating that the Russian fighter to be the next contender for the belt.

He said:

"That would be terrible for the division, for the sport, because realistically, not to say Yair is not a good fighter, but he’s lost about three or four title shots. He’s only had one win in three fights, and it was against a guy that’s unranked."

He continued:

"I would want a shot, but I know I probably need one more, as well, but I wouldn’t be against Mosvar getting the shot. I believe out of everybody, if someone is going to get a shot, it would be Movsar or myself. We’re the both undefeated fighters, fresh fighters, never challenged for the title, and never fought Volkanovski."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (5:31):

