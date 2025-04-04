Aljamain Sterling gets 100% real about Sean O'Malley changing his lifestyle after Merab Dvalishvili loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently expressed his thoughts regarding Sean O'Malley's lifestyle changes ahead of his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

'Sugar' is often known to live an extravagant lifestyle. However, after his loss against 'The Machine' at UFC 306, he claimed to have changed his life choices. On a recent installment of the Timbo Sugar Show, the former champion opened up about quitting marijuana, masturbation, and gaming. His one-time rival Sterling spoke about said changes, claiming these to be futile.

Appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old said:

"It's just funny that everyone made such a big thing, 'Oh he's changing his life. He's giving up the Mary Jane.' I'm like, those are the things that technically made you who you are and a champion. So, for someone to tell me to go cold turkey, no more drinking, no edibles. I'm gonna look at them like, 'This is what got me here, why would I stop?'"

Sterling continued:

"It's gotta be some type of method to the madness about the mental mind frame that you have to be in when you're going into the fight. I think that's the most important thing, like are you comfortable? Are you happy? If you're losing after that, then maybe you've changed some things up."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Dvalishvili is scheduled to defend his title against O'Malley at UFC 316. The rematch will be the first octagon appearance for O'Malley since losing to the Tbilisi native.

Dvalishvili, on the other hand, successfully defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. O'Malley previously claimed the bantamweight title by knocking out Sterling at UFC 292 in August 2023.

Sean O'Malley reveals fighting Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 with a groin injury

UFC 306 at The Sphere was an ill-fated night for Sean O'Malley. The former champion lost his title against Merab Dvalishvili, who won via a unanimous decision. On a recent episode of the Timbo Sugar Show, the Helena native spoke about the injury he suffered before the fight.

10 weeks before fighting the Georgian contender, O'Malley supposedly suffered a groin injury and a torn labrum. Although he managed to endure it, he reveals this prevented him from fighting at his fullest. Speaking to his coach Tim Welch, 'Sugar' said:

"My groin kept me up at night. Because I tore my labrum ten weeks before the fight. I was having serious groin pain. I was able to train, I was able to tough through it. But obviously, its not ideal to go into a fight. Especially against a f****** murderer. Well, not necessarily a murderer, but a stud like Merab."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

