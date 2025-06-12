Aljamain Sterling gets honest about apparent lack of competition for the UFC while lauding promotion for being "a well-oiled machine"

Aljamain Sterling recently expressed his disappointment regarding the lack of competition for the UFC. He also noted how smoothly the organization operates.
'Funk Master' has been a part of the world's leading MMA promotion since 2014 and is well-acquainted with its activities. In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he was asked to share his thoughts on the UFC and its limited competition within the MMA sphere. In response, Sterling said:
"See, I have two opinions on this. It's nice to have everybody under one umbrella for one reason because you get to see the best, fight the best. Because there is a lack of cross-promotional fights. It doesn't happen in our sport... But the other side of it is when you have other organizations, there's a better free market for guys to have a better opportunity to make more money and to actually test their value."
He added:
"It's a little disappointing to see [because] you just have one show in town. Obviously, for me like I fight for the [UFC]. It's been one of the best experiences of my life in terms of... professionalism... It's a well-oiled machine – the media coverage, everything is very well taken care of in comparison."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (1:03:32):
Aljamain Sterling names ideal next opponents
Aljamain Sterling is fresh off a defeat against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 last year. In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.9-ranked UFC featherweight fighter shared his thoughts on potential opponents for his next fight.
Mentioning Brian Ortega and Arnold Allen as the two ideal opponents, Sterling said:
"In an ideal world, in terms of name value, that makes sense, that people are going to give a sh*t about the fight? Brian Ortega. Former title challenger a couple of times... The next big name would be Arnold Allen. That's a hard fight for me. Southpaw, Movsar had a hard time holding him down, and he's just a dog man." [52:17]