Aljamain Sterling gives his prediction for T.J. Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen

Aljamain Sterling believes Cory Sandhagen will spoil T.J. Dillashaw's return at UFC Vegas 32.

The two bantamweights are set to collide later tonight, with Dillashaw returning to the fight game after more than two years away.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel 'FunkMasterMMA', Sterling predicted the outcome of the event's headliner. According to the 135-pound champ, Sandhagen will secure the win against his former teammate Dillashaw.

Sterling believes the handful of sparring sessions that Sandhagen and Dillashaw went through together at the Elevation Fight Team will come in handy for 'The Sandman'.

"I think this is going to be a very, very fun fight to watch. If I had to put my money on it, I got to say Sandhagen gets the job done. These guys used to train together and I do believe them having formerly trained together gives Sandhagen some type of confidence...he understands what he's dealing with going in there. And if T.J. is truly off the stuff, I like Sandhagen's chances even better in this one, so should be a good fight," said Aljamain Sterling.

Heading into UFC Vegas 32, Sandhagen is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his last fight, he defeated veteran Frankie Edgar via a stunning flying knee knockout. Meanwhile, Dillashaw is coming off a first-round loss at the hands of Henry Cejudo.

Aljamain Sterling is unsure if Sandhagen will earn a title shot if he beats Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

Aljamain Sterling is not certain about the chances of Cory Sandhagen earning a title shot with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw.

'Funk Master' said a possible win at UFC Vegas 32 would do nothing but improve Sandhagen's resume.

"I’m very excited to see what T.J. Dillashaw shows up because (if) you beat T.J. Dillashaw, does that give you a title shot? I don't know. But if T.J. beats him (Cory Sandhagen), does that give T.J. a title shot? Absolutely. It should absolutely give T.J. a title shot, but in the sense of the other way that I'm looking at it, I don't know what this win really does for Sandhagen other than getting another marquee name added to his resume," said Aljamain Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen fought each other at UFC 250 last year, where the bantamweight champ submitted his opponent in the first round.

