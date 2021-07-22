5 most intriguing storylines to watch ahead of UFC Vegas 32

UFC Vegas 32 is shaping up to be one of the biggest non-pay-per-view events of the year. There won't be title fights or too many high-profile fighters on the card, but this event is very consequential.

In the main event, T.J. Dillashaw will make his much-anticipated return to action after serving a two-year anti-doping suspension. The former UFC bantamweight champion will begin his quest for absolution against Cory Sandhagen. Sandhagen is on the heels of a spectacular flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar.

Sandhagen and Dillashaw are two men who know each other very well. As former training partners at the Elevation Fight Team, UFC Vegas 32 certainly won't be the first time they go at each other inside the cage. But this time around, it will be for all the marbles.

Apart from the headlining matchup, there are a number of subplots and fighters to look out for heading into Saturday night's under-the-radar event. Here are five of the most intriguing storylines to watch ahead of this weekend's UFC Vegas 32.

#5. UFC Vegas 32: Dr. Pepper vs. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

UFC Vegas 32: Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

You read that right! What started out as a comical debate over junk food will culminate in a bantamweight showdown as Randy Costa and Adrian Yanez collide on the undercard of UFC Vegas 32.

In the UFC's callout era, the most popular way of generating intrigue for a rivalry is to pick a fighter in your division; list down as many insults as you can about said fighter (the more personal, the better); and fire away on Twitter. Don't forget to @ them, of course.

But Costa and Yanez found a refreshing alternative to promoting a fight when they engaged in a light-hearted debate over their favorite snack. Costa is an avid fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Yanez, on the other hand, believes that no snack is superior to his beverage of choice, Dr. Pepper.

Of course, it's ridiculous! Those two snacks aren't even in the same category. Nonetheless, the hilarious debate had MMA Twitter buzzing.

But don't let the cordial relationship fool you. Costa and Yanez each have two wins in the UFC and two knockouts apiece. At UFC Vegas 32, we can expect these friendly foes to throw down in an absolute barnburner.

