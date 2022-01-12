Aljamain Sterling hints at wanting to fight T.J. Dillashaw, gets flamed by Petr Yan

The rivalry between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan can't seem to catch a break as the two 135 lbs fighters recently went back-and-forth on social media yet again. Sterling hinted at a potential fight with T.J. Dillashaw on Twitter, prompting Yan to fire back at the American.

The bantamweight duo were expected to lock horns at UFC 272 in March. However, for undisclosed reasons, their title unification bout was pushed to UFC 273 in April. Sterling, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, tweeted:

"I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready for March 5th?…"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

"I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready for March 5th?…"

Yan clapped back, providing a reason as to why the fight had been postponed. The Russian alluded to how Sterling pulled out of their scheduled rematch at UFC 267 last year, saying that the reason for the change in date was that the UFC were looking for a back-up fighter in case either one pulls out.

'No Mercy' replied:

"Actually we were told that the fight was moved to April 9 so they could have a backup ready when you pull out again b*tch"

Petr "No Mercy" Yan

"Actually we were told that the fight was moved to April 9 so they could have a backup ready when you pull out again b*tch"

T.J. Dillashaw's last appearance inside the octagon came against Cory Sandhagen in July last year. Dillashaw defeated Sandhagen, but was subsequently forced to undergo surgery due to a knee injury he suffered during the fight.

The former bantamweight champion's return date remains unknown.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were expected to lock horns at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last year. However, Sterling was unable to receive medical clearance to compete after lingering neck issues.

An interim championship fight was scheduled as a result and Yan fought bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen instead. 'No Mercy' defeated 'The Sandman' via unanimous decision to become the interim champion.

Petr Yan calls Aljamain Sterling a "pathetic liar"

Aljamain Sterling recently revealed that the title unification bout between himself and Petr Yan had been moved from March to April. The American claimed that the reason for the shift was that his Russian counterpart was yet to recieve his COVID-19 vaccination.

Yan took to Twitter to respond to the UFC bantamweight champion. He tweeted:

"Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event."

Petr "No Mercy" Yan



"Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won't work. I'm vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn't want fake champion to headline the event."

In response, Sterling claimed the information he received regarding Yan's vaccination status came directly from the UFC brass.

'Funk Master' tweeted:

"Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses. Don’t get your potato t*ts in a twist! I’d happily f*ck you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged."

"Lmao I'm only repeating what I was told from the bosses. Don't get your potato t*ts in a twist! I'd happily f*ck you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged."

The two top bantamweights met for the first time back at UFC 259 where Yan entered the fight as the champion. However, after landing an illegal knee to the head of Sterling, the Russian was disqualified and 'Funk Master' was crowned the new bantamweight champion.

The bizarre end to the fight led to the bad blood that has continued to grow ever since the two locked horns last year.

