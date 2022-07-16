"I might have to hit him with a bat" - Aljamain Sterling replies to fan claims that 'cheat' TJ Dillashaw doesn't deserve title shot at UFC 279

Aljamain Sterling is getting more pumped up for the purported next title fight against TJ Dillashaw.

The rumored bantamweight title bout has been creating a lot of buzz online for fans, fighters, and pundits alike. This is best illustrated by the reigning bantamweight king Sterling engaging with a fan discussing the proposed Dillashaw fight on Twitter.

Twitter user @PercyPringles85 tweeted to Sterling:

"How does TJ comeback from an EPO suspension, win a split decision to Sandhagen and get a title shot? The bantamweight div is on fire right now and they go with this cheat. Aljo got this easy win."

In a quote tweet response, Sterling said:

"I appreciate the words but I really don’t think it’ll be an easy win. He showed some real durability in that split win against Sandman. I might have to hit him with a bat and my 3rd leg to put him out"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



Sterling clearly has a lot of respect for Dillashaw despite the past drug test failure. This is evidenced in the first half of the tweet where he recognized what Dillashaw brought to the table in his gutsy last victory.

This bat wielding strategy is obviously said in jest. However, there are no fun and games when that cage door locks behind Aljamain Sterling.

In fact, he has spent a bit of time throughout this month indicating his excitement for the fall fight as he gears up for the rumored September 10 date for UFC 279.

Aljamain Sterling's next title fight...?

Discourse around Sterling defending his 135 pound crown against Dillashaw has been ramping up. It kicked off big-time as soon as the post-fight press conference following the first title defense for 'Funk Master'.

Sterling captured gold from Petr Yan and made his aforementioned first defense against him, winning via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 273 in April.

Dillashaw has been on the shelf for close to a year following a period of injury recovery. Significant knee issues that flared up early on in his victorious performance over Cory Sandhagen last July during their UFC Fight Night main event.

The former two-time bantamweight champion is currently ranked at number two in the weight category.

