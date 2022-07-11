Cory Sandhagen interested in potential bantamweight fight "next year" with Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen is eyeing a future showdown with a certain multi-color-haired superstar.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'The Sandman' addressed the notion that he and Sean O'Malley would create a compelling fight. Sandhagen also touched on a myriad of other topics during this chat, including his upcoming fight, a UFC basketball tournament, a future fight with Dominick Cruz, and much more.

In regards to a potential collision with 'Sugar', Cory Sandhagen said:

"I think it’ll be a great dance in the future. It'll be one that probably happens maybe next year, man. Who knows? He's getting closer and closer to that type of person. So yeah, maybe next year."

Sean O'Malley has won four of his last five bouts and is presently part of the top 15 at 135 lbs. 'Sugar' fought Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2 and was his first clash against a top 10 ranked opponent. The bout, however, ended in an accidental eye poke that resulted in a no contest in the second round.

Conversely, Cory Sandhagen already has his next in-cage assignment locked in. He will face Song Yadong in yet another high stakes bantamweight bout from what has been a four-and-a-half-year UFC tenure for 'The Sandman'.

Cory Sandhagen's next UFC contest

Sandhagen next readies to test his skills against Song Yadong in a September UFC Fight Night main event. This is a bantamweight bout between a pair of top 10 ranked contenders that has implications for a title picture in the coming years.

meets @CorySandhagen this September! The Kungfu Monkey takes on his biggest challenge yet! @SongYadongLFG meets@CorySandhagen this September! The Kungfu Monkey takes on his biggest challenge yet!🐒🔟@SongYadongLFG meets 4️⃣@CorySandhagen this September! https://t.co/LqZH7nZ7YB

Sandhagen will look to get back into the win column after back-to-back decision defeats. The first was a split decision against TJ Dillashaw in July 2021 and then via unanimous decision to Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.

However, Sandhagen did have numerous competitive moments against the pair of former UFC bantamweight champions. Some fans even maintain that Sandhagen should have got the nod in the razor-close bout with Dillashaw.

