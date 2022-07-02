Sean O'Malley reveals what happened when he ran into Daniel Cormier before UFC 276

Sean O'Malley and Daniel Cormier recently cleared the air ahead of the O'Malley's UFC 276 fight.

O'Malley and Cormier have maintained a level of contentiousness with each other, stemming from perceptions of bias. Sean O'Malley felt at times that DC's commentary unfairly scrutinized aspects of his game, sometimes phrasing things in a way that inaccurately characterizes situations.

On Episode 194 of the Timbo Sugarshow Podcast, O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch discussed his recent interaction with the newly-minted UFC Hall of Famer.

Watch the video below:

In the episodem Sean O'Malley said:

"He came up to me. We don't not like each other. And for me, I don't want to have beef with someone that could probably beat me up. So I was like, yeah bro, we're good. No, I think we're good. We're in the same business, and that's kind of the entertainment business."

"He does YouTube, it's ESPN sh*t. He's doing his thing. I'm doing my thing. We're buds at the end of the day. Would we hang out? I'd probably get drunk with DC. F**king teep kick him a couple of times. I don't know. We're buds though."

Sean O'Malley's big test at UFC 276

O'Malley is ready to showcase skills against a top ten opponent this weekend. He takes on Pedro Munhoz in an intriguing bantamweight bout.

O'Malley's fight versus Munhoz pits the No.13-ranked contender against the No.9-ranked contender, respectively, in this consequential clash at 135 pounds.

The bout is clearly being closely watched by MMA fans and pundits, but it's build-up doesn't end there. Their fight is also drawing attention from former world champions in the weight division.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward 🐩

Future match-ups await the victor of Munhoz vs. O'Malley, but their focus needs to remain on the task at hand, or else someone's going to be woken up on the mat.

Many are depicting this fight as O'Malley's biggest career test and watching to see if he can rise to the occasion. Conversely, Munhoz is a fighter who has repeatedly fought some of the division's very best. He is likely trying to turn in a performance to subvert the idea that he is the gatekeeper at bantamweight.

