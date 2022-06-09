×
"He did a lot of damage to my career" - Daniel Cormier says his disliking for Jon Jones is "never going to fade"

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones [Image courtesy - Esther Lin / mmafighting.com]
Modified Jun 09, 2022 05:25 AM IST

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier aren't likely to ever bury the hatchet. Their rivalry remains one of the most storied ones in UFC history and even years after fighting each other inside the cage, both men still don't see eye-to-eye. According to 'DC', the bad blood between him and 'Bones' is "never going to fade."

Although he realizes that holding on to the bitterness doesn't do him any favors, Cormier said that Jones "did a lot of damage" to his career and that he isn't willing to let that go. During a recent conversation with TheMacLife, Cormier addressed his rivalry with Jones.

"[On being asked whether he has put the rivalry with Jones behind him], Not necessarily. Listen, there's just like, it sounds bitter but like he did a lot of damage to my career right, and that's not fair so that's never going to fade."

Watch the interview below:

Jones and Cormier fought each other twice in a pair of light heavyweight title matchups. They fought each other for the first time at UFC 182 back in 2015 when Jones emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The rematch took place at UFC 214 back in 2017.

Jones initially won the fight via TKO but it was later turned into a no contest after 'Bones' tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jon Jones' chances of becoming UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones hasn't fought since his unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in 2020. He is expected to make his much-awaited return to the octagon this year. Upon his return, Jones will fight in the heavyweight division and is likely to take on former champion Stipe Miocic on his divisional debut.

After conquering the light heavyweight division, Jones has made his intentions clear about wanting to become a heavyweight champion down the line. His former opponent Cormier, however, doesn't think Jones can achieve his goal.

According to 'DC', Jones won't be able to defeat the likes of reigning champion Francis Ngannou and contender Ciryl Gane in potential clashes. In an episode of the DC & RC podcast, the Louisianan said:

"I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight, and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou, and I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem."
