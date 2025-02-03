Aljamain Sterling looks back at recent 'Oscar' moment at a reality show with former rival Petr Yan

The bitter feud between former bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan appears to be taking a surprising turn. Their saga began at UFC 259 in 2021, when Yan’s illegal knee to a grounded Sterling in the fourth round led to a disqualification, handing Sterling the title in one of the most controversial moments in MMA.

The rivalry intensified in their rematch at UFC 273, where Sterling edged out a narrow split decision victory, silencing doubters and solidifying his place as the division’s top fighter.

The former foes have transitioned from fierce competitors to rival coaches on Hype Reality, a Russian spin-off of The Ultimate Fighter.

Ahead of the show, Yan jokingly presented Sterling with an “Oscar,” poking fun at the criticism Sterling faced for his reaction to the illegal knee in their first fight. Sterling, in good spirits, accepted the playful jab, signaling a newfound camaraderie between the two.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Gorilla Fighting:

ESPN MMA also posted the video, which sparked a reaction from Aljamain Sterling. He commented:

"😂😅"

Below is the screenshot of Sterling's reaction to the clip of Yan giving him an Oscar below:

Screenshot of Sterling's reaction to Yan giving him an Oscar [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Aljamain Sterling steps in for Merab Dvalishvili as coach on Russian reality fight show

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are set to clash once more, this time as rival coaches on a Russian reality TV series inspired by The Ultimate Fighter. Sterling will replace his longtime friend and reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili. The 34-year-old withdrew from the show due to unspecified reasons, with an insider claiming it was due to sponsorship conflicts.

Sterling and Yan officially confirmed the coaching matchup through social media, with each sharing promotional posts about their participation. This marks the third chapter in their heated rivalry, transitioning from fierce Octagon battles to a clash of mentorship and strategy on the reality series.

Check out the Instagram post by Alfredo Auditore below:

