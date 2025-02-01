Aljamain Sterling replaces Merab Dvalishvili as the opposing coach to Petr Yan on Russian spin-off of The Ultimate FIghter 

Aljamain Sterling will come face-to-face with former opponent and rival, Petr Yan, in an upcoming season of a Russian spin-off of the UFC's own reality TV show known as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

The show featuring both former bantamweight champions is called ALF Global Reality, and will begin shooting on Feb. 2 in Thailand, according to the person in charge of the show, Alfredo Auditore.

Yan was initially scheduled to coach against another former opponent, a close friend of Sterling's, Merab Dvalishvili. 'The Machine' recently defended his 135-pound title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, and will likely be taking time away from MMA following his win.

Auditore recently took to Instagram to announce the change of coaches, and wrote:

"OFFICIAL ! Team Petr Yan vs Team Sterling. Alf Global Reality. Thailand. 2 February... Merab couldn’t and Sterling versus Peter."

It is unclear how the format of the upcoming Russian reality show will differ from that of TUF. However, unlike the TUF format, it is highly unlikely that Yan and Sterling will clash in any combat sports during their time with ALF Global Reality.

Aljamain Sterling shares timeline for his return to fighting

Aljamain Sterling suffered a narrow defeat to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in his second bout at featherweight, his newfound weight class. Both fighters displayed their elite wrestling skillsets, with Evloev able to edge out a unanimous decision win after three rounds.

The Long Island native felt that he had done enough to get his hand raised and called for a rematch with the undefeated featherweight.

'Funk Master' did not pick up any noticeable injuries during his previous bout, and the former champion has now shared a potential return date for his next fight. Sterling has made it clear that he has aspirations of securing a coveted second UFC title, which would see him join an exclusive club of fighters to become a two-division champion.

The 35-year-old did not call out an opponent for his ideal return date, but took to X to share the following:

"In April I will be ready to go again!"#

