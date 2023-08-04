Aljamain Sterling to make the UFC bantamweight division "look like a bunch of b****es", says a concerned Cory Sandhagen

Aljamain Sterling has shared his plans to move to the featherweight division following his upcoming title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. Cory Sandhagen, who will headlined UFC on ESPN 50 against Rob Font this weekend, recently shared that he would like to rematch the bantamweight champion.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, 'The Sandman' stated:

"I definitely don't want Aljamain Sterling to just like leave without losing and kind of make us all look like a bunch of b**ches by just like peacing out. So, I would really like to see another fight with me and Aljamain. I think that one, it would just feel good to get some revenge."

Sandhagen continued:

"I've been telling him I owe him a nap for a really long time so I really want to adhere to my words, but I also think that it would be a really inspiring story for me to come back from a really s**tty loss that I had against Sterling, work my way back up all of these rankings and then fight him again and win."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments on facing Aljamain Sterling below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



@MikeBohn's interview: pic.twitter.com/ydLLJqvb5z Cory Sandhagen thinks fans want him vs. O'Malley and worries Sterling is about to make the division "look like a bunch of b**ches."@MikeBohn's interview: bit.ly/CoryESPN

Sandhagen previously faced Sterling in a bantamweight title eliminator at UFC 250 back in 2020 and was submitted in the first round. 'Funk Master' went on to win the bantamweight title in his next bout and has since defended it three times, which is a divisional record for consecutive title defenses.

Aljamain Sterling predicts first-round finish against Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend the bantamweight title for the fourth consecutive time when he faces Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Funk Master' shared that he expects to finish 'Sugar' in the first round, stating:

"We've seen him one time on his back and he was like a fish out on land. 'Chito' smashed him and sent him home. I think 'Chito' might have hit him one time, and his eyes rolled back in his head. That's not a good sign."

Sterling added:

"He's got a tiny head. He's tall, he talks about my weight but he's skinny, he's a twig. He got hit one time and he was out, so it lets me have a little bit more confidence. I don't think you can develop a chin over time. I hit him squarely, take him down, that's fight is as good as over, probably in one."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Sterling noted that he can't be overaggressive in his attempts to take the fight to the ground as he is aware that O'Malley could catch him. The pair are set to clash at UFC 292 later this month.