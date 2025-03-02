Aljamain Sterling makes feelings known about the eye-poke controversy involving Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 103

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape squared off against Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103. The Portuguese was initially scheduled to face Brandon Royval but the latter pulled out due to an injury. Kape didn't let the change in opponent bother him and finished Almabayev in the third round.

However, during the fight-ending sequence, Kape caught the Kazakh native with two eye pokes which were not spotted by the referee, leading to a controversial ending.

'Starboy' has fought inside the UFC octagon nine times, winning six of those fights. Kape may well be next in line for the crack at the title.

In a post on X, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was asked about the controversial ending. He responded by saying:

"One was a punch. And the last one was tough because to say because I didn’t see the replay to really know. I’m at airport."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's response below:

Screenshot of Aljamain Sterling's response [Image courtesy: @funkmasterMMA on X]

Manel Kape wants title shot after UFC Vegas 103 win

Manel Kape sent a message to UFC bosses after getting a TKO win at UFC Vegas 103. The Portuguese delivered a great performance and ended the 17-fight win streak of Asu Almabayev in the third round.

During the post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Kape urged UFC CBO Hunter Campbell to give him a title shot, urging there was no contender better than him. He said:

''Guys, I'm just saying, who's next ? who's next against me, they gonna deny again my title shot? Hey Hunter [Campbell], you know I'm the best. I just stop a guy with 17 win streak...I'm the best I'm the star boy...whatever, who's next to fight against me, be ready because I'm going to steal that belt like I stole a candy [for] my daughter.''

Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

