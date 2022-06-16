"Where you at you little munchkin?" - Aljamain Sterling might not face T.J. Dillashaw if Henry Cejudo "steps up to the plate"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seemingly has his sights set on former double champ Henry Cejudo amid talk of a title defense against T.J. Dillashaw. 'Funk Master' recently expressed interest in fighting Henry Cejudo over T.J. Dillashaw if the former finds his way back to the octagon before the contract is inked.

Sterling is currently on a collision course with Dillashaw. The duo is reportedly set to lock horns at UFC 279, slated to take place on September 10. However, the location and venue of the event remain shrouded in mystery.

Responding to a post on social media that offered an update regarding his upcoming title fight against Dillashaw, 'Funk Master' declared he would be more inclined towards fighting Cejudo if his return fits a similar timeline.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post on Twitter below:

"It depends if Henry steps up to the plate or not. Where you at you little munchkin?!"

Henry Cejudo stepped away from the cage after successfully defending his UFC bantamweight championship against former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Following a layoff that lasted nearly two years, Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool in early April.

The 'King of Cringe' is expected to appear for random drug tests for six months before he can return to active contention inside the octagon, presumably pushing his return to sometime around October 2022.

Aljamain Sterling sets off on a journey to prepare for his training camp

Aljamain Sterling recently announced a brand-new vlog series on his YouTube channel that will document his journey to returning to the level of fitness required to kick off his training camp for his next fight.

The Long Island resident offered fans the opportunity to follow him around and watch his entire day unfold as he hit the grocery store to stock up on his nutrition and return to active training.

He started his training sessions with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu class to work on his grappling and ground game, offering fans some insight into why grappling and BJJ played a vital role in his training camps.

Here's what Sterling had to say about the same:

"We had some really intense rounds. So I know I burned a lot, really expended a lot of energy and just trying to get after it and really build back up the lungs. A lot of wrestling, a lot of hand fighting, pulling on the head, trying to get to better positions, trying to get these guys out of position, to get them tired and really trying to exhaust myself so that I can get to that next stage in cardiovascular endurance."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full vlog below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far