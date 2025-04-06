"Aljamain Sterling could never", "Still can’t finish anyone" - Movsar Evloev stuns fans with gravity-defying gym display

Movsar Evloev startled MMA fans recently with a show of his insane calisthenic skills. Many of them appreciated Evloev's display, along with a few who chose to deride him.

Evloev has fetched several victories in the UFC on account of his superior ground game. His grappling skills helped him secure a win in his previous fight against former bantamweight champ, Aljamain Sterling, at UFC 310.

However, a recent X update from @Home_of_Fight showcased that Evloev also possesses commendable calisthenic skills. The 31-year-old featherweight pulled himself up on the rings to perform a handstand. Subsequently, Evloev brought his feet down to hold his body parallel to the ground.

Check out the video below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):

A large chunk of fans expressed appreciative comments for Evolev's display in the comments section. One of them also pulled up a comparison with his former rival, Sterling, to laud his skills. It read:

"@funkmasterMMA could never!"

Others mentioned:

"uncrowned FW champ"

"Future champ"

"Genetic freak"

However, some derided Evolev even after his brilliant showcase. A few such comments read:

"Still can’t finish anyone"

"Does not [go] with his finishing ability"

"Best hugger in the W"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions [Image courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Diego Lopes wants Movsar Evloev as his first title defense rival

Movsar Evloev locked horns with Diego Lopes at UFC 288, where he claimed a victory via unanimous decision. However, Lopes went on a five-fight win streak following this defeat to earn himself a shot at the UFC featherweight gold.

Lopes is scheduled to lock horns with the former champ, Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314 with the featherweight gold on the line. However, the Brazilian has already worked out his plans for his first title defense.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lopes mentioned that he wants to clash with Evloev for his hypothetical first title defense to avenge his lone loss. He said:

"This fight for me is important because this guy [Evloev] beat me in the past. But now it’s different. It’s different things. I’m at the top, and this guy, too. Maybe we’ll fight for the title. I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev]."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

