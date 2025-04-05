Jorge Masvidal shares six-word reaction after Diego Lopes reveals plans of calling out Movsar Evloev should he beat Alexander Volkanovski

Jorge Masvidal reacted to Diego Lopes' plan for his hypothetical first title defense. Lopes will battle with former featherweight Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 314 main event for the vacant 145-pound world title.

Ad

With that said, the 30-year-old was recently asked who he'd want to defend his title against first during an interview with MMA Junkie. Lopes expressed his desire to potentially defend the featherweight title in a rematch against Movsar Evloev. He stated:

“Of course, this fight for me is important because this guy beat me in the past. But now it’s different. It’s different things. I’m at the top, and this guy, too. Maybe we’ll fight for the title. I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev].”

Ad

Trending

Check out Diego Lopes' comments about his hypothetical first title defense below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The post earned a response from Jorge Masvidal, a friend and training partner of Evloev, in the comments section. He wrote:

"👏 yes want to see this fight"

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comment below:

Masvidal's comment

Diego Lopes made his UFC debut on short notice in May 2023. Lopes suffered a unanimous decision loss against Movsar Evloev but instantly became a fan favorite due to his valiant effort.

Ad

Diego Lopes reveals where he wants his hypothetical first title defense to take place

Diego Lopes was born in Brazil and lived in Mexico for over a decade. During the aforementioned MMA Junkie interview, Lopes wished to have his first featherweight title defense on September 13 when the UFC travels to Guadalajara, Mexico. He said:

"One hundred percent, this is my goal... Win the fight next week and I will ask the UFC for the fight in Guadalajara. For me, to defend the title in Guadalajara, Mexico, is special for me, because I’ve lived in Mexico for 10 years. I live in Guadalajara. I have so much people in Guadalajara support me. One hundred percent, I will fight to defend the belt in September.”

Ad

Since losing against Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes has won five consecutive fights, including his last three against Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and Brian Ortega. Lopes now looks to add the legendary Alexander Volkanovski to his resume at UFC 314.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.