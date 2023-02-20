In an exciting development for MMA fans, Aljamain Sterling has revealed that he is set to take on Henry Cejudo in a highly anticipated bantamweight championship fight on May 6th. Sterling opened up about the upcoming match, expressing his excitement for the challenge that lies ahead.

Speaking about his opponent, Sterling had nothing but respect for Cejudo, acknowledging his wrestling background and accomplishments in both wrestling and MMA. Sterling highlighted Cejudo's wrestling mentality and his constant drive to improve and learn, making him a formidable opponent for anyone in the sport.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Aljamain Sterling remains confident in his own abilities and is determined to give his all in the upcoming match. He sees the bout as an exciting opportunity to go head-to-head with another tough competitor and is looking forward to the matchup.

Giving his take on the potential fight, 'Funk Master' had the following to say:

"I'm fighting, May 6th, against Henry Cejudo. I'm looking forward to the challenge... I don't give a sh*t about the cringe and all that, I'm taking you very, very seriously and I cannot wait to put my shin across your head and show you that you are good, but you are just not on my level... I know you are good in the grappling, clinch work, and things like that... but I just think I have more ways to win, and I think that's going to be the difference in this fight. "

Check out Aljamain Sterling open up about his upcoming potential fight with Henry Cejudo below [17:28 mark] :

Aljamain Sterling gives his take on the upcoming Cory Sandhagen vs Marlon Vera fight

The main event, featuring Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, has generated considerable buzz and is expected to be a fiercely competitive fight. The UFC Fight Night is scheduled for March 25th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Adding to the buzz surrounding the upcoming event, current Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling recently previewed the fight on his YouTube channel. Sterling shared his thoughts on the matchup and also made his prediction on who he thinks will come out on top in the fight:

"Chito [Vera] is a very tough dude, he's a savage, he goes for the kill, he's tough, he's durable... he can block and defend well when people are pouring it on him and come out relatively unscathed, and then he'll come back with big shots that could put you away. Sandhagen [is] more of a technician, smooth on the feet... we know his grappling is not the greatest, but he's been implementing wrestling in his game." [1:53 mark]

Further, predicting the winner of the fight, 'Funk Master' added:

"If I'm looking at it as better, I'm betting on Cory Sandhagen, I'm not betting on Chito [Vera] to win. But I do know if I'm gonna hedge my bet, I'm gonna hedge my bet with maybe Chito [Vera] winning by Knockout or not knockout, by TKO."[6:15 mark]

Check out Aljamain Sterling's prediction for the upcoming fight in the video below:

