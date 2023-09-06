Aljamain Sterling points to Sean O'Malley's American football-style 'juke moves' as game plan disruptor at UFC 292 

Aljamain Sterling recently commented on his UFC 292 loss to Sean O'Malley. O'Malley caught Sterling coming in and finished him with strikes to become the new king at 135 lbs.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote to Sterling and said:

"You should've won"

Sterling then replied, saying:

"I’m not crying…"

Another user, @YewhansB then added:

"I did cry Aljo and I’m still mad for your game plan"

To this, Sterling gave a detailed analysis of what he believes went wrong in the O'Malley bout. He said:

"The game plan was to take him down, just like my game plan for everyone. Not sure if you watched the jukes moves the man was hitting haha. Tough to grab someone properly who doesn’t stand right in front of you. Next time I just kick his legs til he’s first to push forward. All good"

Check out the exchange here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A juke in American-rules football is typically a fake, when one player feints going one way, baiting a tackle from his opponent, and moves in another direction to leave the opponent behind. Similar moves can be seen in basketball and soccer as well.

O'Malley did something similar against Sterling, using his movement to constantly be out of range. Then, in the second round, O'Malley drew Aljamain Sterling in, stepped back and landed a counter, then following up with strikes to finish the fight.

As per Sterling's statement, it's clear he had difficulties gauging O'Malley's movement and timing.

Sean O'Malley says he wants to face 'Chito' Vera next, followed by Gervonta Davis

Sean O'Malley's superstar status grew to new heights after he captured bantamweight gold at UFC 292. Speaking in the post-fight press conference, he made it clear that he wants to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who also beat Pedro Munhoz the same night, next.

O'Malley's sole loss on his record is via T/KO to Vera, and it's understandable that he wants to get that one back. His next move, however, is somewhat unconventional. O'Malley stated that he wants to finish Vera and then face undefeated boxing sensation, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

It looks like Sean O'Malley is doubling down on his comments, as he recently took to Twitter to call out Davis again. On August 31, 2023, O'Malley said:

"Will someone tell Gervante when he gets out of jail I’m lookin for him."

Expand Tweet