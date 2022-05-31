Sean O'Malley claims he'd KO Gervonta Davis in a boxing bout at 135lbs

Sean O'Malley believes he can knock out three-division world champion Gervonta Davis in a boxing bout. Since 'Tank' last competed at lightweight (135 lbs), O'Malley wants the potential bout to take place at 135 lbs, which is his weight-class in the UFC.

'Suga' is also confident of the crossover bout coming to fruition in five years. The UFC bantamweight superstar recent said on the TimboSugaShow:

"It's happening though, me vs. Gervonta in five years. I could knock his a** out, I really believe that. Dude, 135 ... Cause I think he just fought at 130. So, I don't wanna be a bully, but 135, I'd KO him."

Watch the TimboSugaShow below:

Gervonta Davis defended his lightweight strap with a sixth-round stoppage win over Roland Romero at the Barclays Center in New York last weekend. The multi-division champ weighed in at 133.75 lbs for the bout. 'Tank' currently boasts of an unblemished 27-0 record with 25 of his wins coming via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley has a lone pro-boxing bout on his resume, where he earned a first-round knockout win over David Courtney back in 2016.

Sean O'Malley is eyeing a knockout win over Pedro Munhoz in his next outing

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. Munhoz will be a big step up in competition for 'Suga' who has only come across relatively unknown opponents so far.

The only high-caliber opponent he faced back in 2020, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, handed him a first-round KO loss.

O'Malley recently accepted that Munhoz, who has never been finished, will be his toughest opponent till date. However, that won't stop 'Suga' from seeking a finish over 'The Young Punisher'.

Interestingly, O'Malley will also be content to beat Munhoz up over the course of the stipulated 15 minutes. The 27-year-old told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I think ‘Prelim Pedro’ is a great next step. He’s never been finished. I’m definitely looking to go in there put his lights out. I don’t want to go to a decision. Some people don’t mind going to a decision. Not me. I want to go out there and put his lights out. If it does [go to decision], I’m not going to be sad at the end of the day. If I whoop his ass for 15 [minutes], I’m not going to be sad. But I’m definitely looking to go out there and get my hand raised with a finish.”

Watch O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

