Who did Sean O'Malley lose to?

Sean O'Malley competes in the 135-pound division of the UFC. The 26-year-old has a professional MMA record of 13-1.

The rising bantamweight star has only one loss on his professional MMA record handed to him by UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera at UFC 252. 'Chito' won the fight in the first round via TKO.

Marlon Vera is currently ranked number fifteen in the UFC's bantamweight division and has a professional MMA record of 17-7-1.

'Sugar' made an impressive comeback after his loss to Vera as he knocked out Thomas Almeida in the third round of the fight at UFC 260.

Meanwhile, with a win over O'Malley, Vera got an opportunity to fight UFC legend Jose Aldo in December 2020. But things did not go the Ecuadorian fighter's way as he lost to Aldo via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for the Brazilian fighter.

'Chito's last fight was in the UFC was against Davey Grant, in which the Ecuadorian fighter dominated his opponent for the majority of the fight and won a unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 29-27, 29-28, and 30-26.

Both fighters were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus and took home $50,000 each.

After his win over Grant, Marlon Vera called out Dominick Cruz in the post-fight interview.

Sean O'Malley has a new opponent for UFC 264

UFC bantamweight Seaon O'Malley will next be seen in the octagon on July 10 at UFC 264. He will take on Kris Moutinho, who will be making his UFC debut that night.

Sean O'Malley was previously scheduled to fight Louis Smolka at UFC 264. Unfortunately, Smolka had to pull out of the fight due to a staph infection.

Several UFC fighters jumped at this opportunity to call out O'Malley.

The UFC brass decided to go with Moutinho as Smolka's replacement against Sean O'Malley for UFC 264. It looks like 'Sugar' will have to wait for a while longer before he can enter the top-15 of the bantamweight rankings.

