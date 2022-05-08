UFC 276 line-up revealed, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz absent from fight card

The UFC has revealed its star-studded line-up for the upcoming pay-per-view event in July and it certainly looks set to be a blockbuster. UFC 276 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 2, and features not one but two title fights.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on former champ Max Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy fight.

Other big fights on the card include an explosive middleweight matchup between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, a women's bantamweight clash between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate and a bantamweight scrap between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley.

As if that wasn't enough, the card will also feature a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz, a women's flyweight clash between Jessica Eye and Maycee Barber, a middleweight matchup between Brad Tavares and Dricus Du Plessis, and a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena.

Despite all these amazing fights on the card, fans will be disappointed with the omission of the expected welterweight thriller between surging contender Khamzat Chimaev and veteran star Nate Diaz. Diaz and 'Borz' were rumored to lock horns inside the cage at UFC 276.

Did Dana White's accidental scheduling board leak lead to removal of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 276?

The rumors started after UFC president Dana White apparently inadvertently leaked his plans to book a matchup between the pair at the aforementioned event. During White's recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, cameras captured the scheduling board of fights behind the 5-year-old.

The scheduling board revealed that the promotion was looking to book a matchup between Diaz and Chimaev in July and that got fans across the globe hyped for a clash between the pair.

Nate Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the promotion. The Stockton native seems unwilling to extend his contract and therefore his next fight will presumably be his last inside the octagon. It was earlier rumored that he'd complete the trilogy with Conor McGregor upon the Irishman's imminent return to the cage.

Chimaev, on the other hand, is on a hot five-fight winning streak and is probably another win away from fighting for the welterweight title.

Fans will hope the leaked potential bout between Chimaev and Diaz is booked soon enough considering the exciting nature of the matchup.

