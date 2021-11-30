Aljamain Sterling posts clip to prove that slippery canvas cost him 'one of his best positions' in fight against Petr Yan, making the Russian 'look like a hero'

Aljamain Sterling has rewatched his bantamweight title fight with Petr Yan and pointed out that a slip was the reason he had to give up one of his best positions during the fight. According to 'Funkmaster', the slip occurred due to the canvas being slippery.

Aljamain Sterling shared a clip from his fight with Yan to prove his case. In the clip, Sterling is seen trying to secure a takedown and gain top position. Sterling had control of Yan's right leg but the Russian was trying to get up. While trying to stuff Yan's attempt to get back on his feet, Sterling's left leg appeared to slide as 'No Mercy' found the perfect opportunity to get back up.

Sterling claims that had he not slipped at the crucial moment, he'd have secured the takedown and gained control of the fight. In the video, he says:

"This was one of my best positions. Now watch my feet, you're going to see me start to slide. Watch the slide on the mat, on this canvas and then Petr's able to get back up to his feet and look like a hero. Such a stupid f***ing thing."

P.S: Us wrestlers would have a much easier time if we can fix this slip issue @UFC! .Tape study begins again! Student of the game. #InDueTime P.S: Us wrestlers would have a much easier time if we can fix this slip issue @UFC! .Tape study begins again! Student of the game. #InDueTime!P.S: Us wrestlers would have a much easier time if we can fix this slip issue @UFC! https://t.co/qlsGDeen4N

Yan and Sterling fought each other for the bantamweight title at UFC 259. After four rounds of action, it looked like Yan was well on his way to victory but things were about to take an unbelievable turn.

Yan kneed Sterling in the face while 'Funkmaster' was still grounded, rendering him unable to continue any further. Petr Yan lost the fight and the title via disqualification due to an illegal strike.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 https://t.co/oRLduQfraV

Aljamain Sterling likely to make his first title defense against Petr Yan

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were initially set to rematch at UFC 267. Sterling, however, was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury and was replaced by Cory Sandhagen. Yan overcame Sandhagen at UFC 267 to become the new interim bantamweight champ and has subsequently set up a rematch with Sterling.

The date of the rematch is yet to be announced but we are likely to see Sterling and Yan go to war in a title unification bout sometime next year.

