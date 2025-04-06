Aljamain Sterling praises Ilia Topuria’s guts, shuts down criticism of Lerone Murphy’s fight style

Aljamain Sterling lauded Ilia Topuria and defended Lerone Murphy's approach for his UFC Vegas 105 main event encounter against Josh Emmett. Sterling's appreciation for Topuria came from his previous performance against Emmett.
Murphy maintained his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Emmett. However, a significant chunk of the UFC fanbase resorted to criticizing Murphy even after his victory in the closely contested affair. Most of them had expected 'The Miracle' to be more aggressive instead of refraining from closing the distance and getting in Emmett's range.
However, in a recent X update, Sterling voiced his support for Murphy's approach for the fight. 'Funk Master' reminded Murphy's critics how dangerous Emmett could be inside his range. As a reason, Sterling also lauded Topuria's gutsy approach of closing the range on Emmett multiple times and flooring him during their fight at UFC on ABC 5 in 2023. He said:
"Anyone complaining about Lerone Murphy staying on his bike to stick and move, must forget what Emmett does to ppl that trade with him in the pocket. Which makes Topuria's win over Emmett so much more impressive IMHO. With those gloves, that’s bal*sy shit!"
Aljamain Sterling is all in for a rematch against Movsar Evloev
Aljamain Sterling endured a unanimous decision defeat against Movsar Evloev in his previous fight at UFC 310. However, the closely contested nature of the affair stirred up a controversy related to its results.
Sterling may have accepted his defeat against Evloev sportingly. But he probably isn't over his rivalry with the Russian featherweight. One of his recent interactions with a fan on X showcased his eagerness for a rematch against Evloev.
The fan posed a question for Sterling on X, which read:
"Bruv, it might be crazy to even ask!!! Would you consider still a rematch against Movsar given how close the fight was ??? @funkmasterMMA"
Sterling replied:
"1000%"
