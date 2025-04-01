  • home icon
Aljamain Sterling shares one-word response after fan asks if he would consider a rematch against undefeated Movsar Evloev

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:01 GMT
UFC 310: Evloev v Sterling - Source: Getty
Aljamain Sterling discusses potential rematch against Movsar Evloev. [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Aljamain Sterling suffered a narrow defeat against undefeated UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. The three-round fight went down at UFC 310, ending with a unanimous decision in favor of Evloev. However, Sterling has expressed interest in a rematch against the Russian fighter.

'Funk Master' often interacts with his fans on social media. Recently, in response to one of his posts on X, an individual asked if Sterling would be willing to fight Evloev in a rematch.

"Bruv, it might be crazy to even ask!!! Would you consider still a rematch against Movsar given how close the fight was ??? @funkmasterMMA
Sterling quickly responded to the question, summarizing his thoughts on fighting Evloev at 145 pounds again in just one word.

"1000%"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's reply below:

Sterling was one of the standout fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. After becoming the champion by dethroning Petr Yan, 'Funk Master' successfully defended his 135-pound title three times before moving up to the featherweight division after losing the title to Sean O'Malley.

Aljamain Sterling calls for a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal had built a strong reputation in the UFC. However, after experiencing a four-fight losing streak, he retired from MMA in 2022. Now, the former BMF champion is considering a comeback to the UFC and has set his sights on a showdown with Leon Edwards.

Interestingly, this callout from 'Gamebred' has created a significant buzz, garnering the attention of several prominent individuals in the UFC community. Notably, Aljamain Sterling expressed his support and eagerness to see a potential fight between Masvidal and Edwards.

Responding to Championship Rounds' post on X about Masvidal calling out Edwards, Sterling wrote:

"This scrap is long overdue. I’d like to seen them settle the score with each other. Great striking fight I think."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
