Aljamain Sterling reacts to Sean Strickland calling himself a "red flag"

Sean Strickland is gearing up for a pivotal middleweight title rematch against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 in Australia. Strickland, who previously lost to Du Plessis shortly after his impressive victory over Israel Adesanya, is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the division. His last fight was a decisive win over Paulo Costa.

On the lighter side, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has been teasing a potential return to the octagon while staying active on social media. Sterling recently reacted to Strickland’s post, where the middleweight contender jokingly called himself a "red flag" for his girlfriend.

Check out the screenshot of 'Funkmaster's' reaction to the post:

Screenshot of Aljamain Sterling's reaction to Sean Strickland's comments: [Image courtesy @fullviolence]

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sean Strickland calls in Alex Pereira to corner him against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312

Sean Strickland has enlisted the help of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for his upcoming middleweight title rematch against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312. Strickland reached out to Pereira who agreed to corner him despite preparing for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

Trending

When asked about Pereira’s presence in his corner, Strickland revealed that 'Poatan' agreed without hesitation.

"He's a good dude, man. He's such a good f*cking dude. He has a tough fight coming up against (Magomed) Ankalaev and if he needs me for that, I'll be out to help with him. So it kind of goes mutual."

Pereira’s decision to corner Strickland highlights the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two fighters. As Strickland prepares for his middleweight title rematch against Du Plessis, Pereira’s expertise and support could prove invaluable.

Strickland also added, saying:

"You've got to have respect for Alex. Where did that f*cking man come from? A f*cking tire shop, dude. He came from literally nothing and has made a life for himself. So, as an American, Alex is the kind of American dream. He likes guns. So, as an American, you have to have respect for someone with that kind of drive and dedication."

Check out Strickland's comments below: (05:37)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.